Does doubt lead away from faith? No, says Abbot Emeritus Francis Heereman. He is part of the faith and is even very important.

Abbot Francis, I want to talk to you about the doubt. For that, we probably need to talk about faith first. Are you a believer? And if so, what does that mean?

Wibke Becker Editor in the politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper

Yes, what is my belief? Much, much, much has become questionable that gave me firmness in the past. Actually, for me, faith is ultimately a step into trust. It can be done, and it’s just as plausible as not taking that step.

Then why are you taking this step?

I grew up in the Christian faith and I would say that over the course of my life what was raised has become more and more my own. I grew up in an industrial household shortly after the war. There was prayer in the morning and in the evening, also before the table. Going to church on Sunday was a matter of course. The fact that I wanted to be a priest came from my early youth. My mother said I looked like an old country priest from the cradle.