ABC News: US parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo charged with 117 counts

Robert Crimo, a suspect in the shooting during the Independence Day parade in the US city of Highland Park, has been charged with murder and attempted murder on 117 counts. This is reported by the TV channel ABC News.

“Robert “Bobby” Crimo III is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder (three counts for each victim), as well as 48 counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm (for each a person hit by a bullet, a fragment of a bullet or a fragment) on 48 counts,” the TV channel reports.

The tragedy happened on July 4th. Krimo opened fire on the parade participants, killing seven people and injuring 24 others. The suspect was detained on the same day, he was charged with the murder of seven people, for which he faces a life sentence. Crimo pleaded guilty. He also said that he planned to make another attack in Wisconsin.