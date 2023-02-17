Prema Racing has announced that Aurelia Nobels will join the Formula 4 team for a 2023 program which will include the Italian Championship.

The Brazilian driver, born on January 7, 2007, began her karting career in Brazil before competing internationally in 2020 and 2021.

In 2022 he made his single-seater debut in the Brazilian Formula 4 championship and in a few selected races of the Spanish and Danish championships.

Following her promising results, she won the FIA ​​Girls on Track – Rising Stars selection at the end of the year and joined the Ferrari Driver Academy. For 2023 she will be supported by Iron Dames and she will line up with the team for the first time at the opening round of the Italian F4 Championship in May.

Angelo Rosin – Team Principal: “Aurelia has shown to be very promising and we are happy to have her in our ranks. She has done a lot and her talent has not gone unnoticed. We are happy to work with her and to collaborate with the Ferrari Driver Academy and Iron Dames to help her reach her full potential with a high profile program.”

Aurelia Nobels: “I am very happy to have the opportunity to compete in the Italian Formula 4 championship, one of the most competitive single-seater categories ever. Obviously it won’t be an easy challenge but I can’t wait to get in the car and start working to grow and improve. Having the responsibility of being able to race in the ranks of Prema and as a representative of the Ferrari Driver Academy is a great privilege and will allow me to hone my driving skills. I’m looking forward to meeting all the team members and starting the season. I also want to thank the Iron Dames for their support and the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission whose Girls on Track – Rising Stars program has allowed me to make a dream come true.”