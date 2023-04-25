VERONA. A double homicide was discovered in the late afternoon of today in Verona in the Borgo Roma district. From what has been learned the victims are a husband and wife aged 73 and 75, the couple was found lifeless inside the apartment. From the first findings the crime dates back to yesterday evening, but it was only discovered today.

The two were stabbed to death, but the dynamics of the crime, according to police sources, still have unclear aspects, on which investigators continue to work. A little while ago the magistrate authorized the movement of the bodies, which were transferred to the morgue.

The couple have a 55-year-old son who is currently untraceable. The investigations are entrusted to the State Police which intervened with the investigators of the Flying Squad and the technicians of the Scientific forensics for a long series of findings. The investigations are still ongoing.

The Police collected the first testimonies and, according to what has been learned, no elements emerge from the findings to hypothesize that one of the two spouses committed the crime and then carried out an extreme gesture. The Scaliger prosecutor maintains a very strict confidentiality on the investigations, which in this first phase focused on the son. Searches for the man have so far yielded no results.