Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled the new, sixth generation of the E class. A car that is completely renewed from many points of view, and on which the car manufacturer of the star relies great ambitionsi in terms of the market. From the exterior design to the interior technologies, via the aspect of connectivity up to the engine range: let’s find out all the new features of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in detail.

External design

From an aesthetic point of view, the presence of a larger grille with a black surface similar to a panel and connected to the front headlights, also revised, stands out, aimed at highlighting the link between tradition and modernity: it boasts a three-dimensional design and can be progressive or classic, depending on the trim line chosen. An illuminated grille surround is also available as an option on all model versions. More generally, the size of the car remain generous: we are talking about length, width and height of 4,949, 1,880 and 1,468 millimeters respectively, all combined with a wheelbase of 2,961 millimetres.

Interiors and technology

The spaciousness of the passenger compartment is also affected by these measures, which from a technological point of view boasts a series of specifications of no small importance: in particular, we find a 12.3″ independent digital instrument panel and a display dedicated to the 14.4″ vertical infotainment. Buyers, if they wish, however, will also be able to choose the new E-Class with the new MBUX Superscreen of Mercedes-Benz. From this point of view, it must be said that the displays as well as the MBUX infotainment system share a new very powerful central on-board computer, which improves performance and the speed of data flows.

Full hybrid range

A look at the engine range, which can still count on ICE solutions before the luxury sedan from the house of the Star becomes fully electric in the future. In particular, they are available two options plug-in hybrids updated, which guarantee a greater range with zero emissions, up to more than 110 kilometres, thanks to a lithium-ion battery offered with both 10.6 kWh and 24.1 kWh capacities. In addition to these two solutions, the new E-Class will also be available in variants exclusively ICE mild hybrid: customers will be able to choose between four and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with 48 Volt technology, with power ratings ranging from 194 HP to 375 HP, and all mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.