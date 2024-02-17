Two prisoners escaped from the Trani prison in the afternoon. Both are believed to be originally from Morocco and are awaiting first trial. Searches by the prison police and other law enforcement agencies began immediately. The Carabinieri of the Bat Provincial Command have released the images of the two “for the collaboration of citizens who, in the event of a sighting, are invited to contact the emergency number 112”.

From what we learn, the escape occurred by climbing down the surrounding wall thanks to knotted sheets“, reports Federico Pilagatti, Apulian regional secretary of Sappe, the autonomous prison police union.

“The guard officer – underlines Pilagatti – was alone in the reception department where the two inmates were confined. In addition to the section, the policeman had to manage two other duty posts”, he continues. “Situation exploited by the inmates who left the unit by clinging to the fence and then reaching the surrounding wall. A route also used in the previous escape in August two years agopassing through the intercinta, the wall that is around the surrounding wall”.

Unfortunately, continues Pilagatti, “we have been denouncing for some time the serious situation of the Trani prison where the lack of police forces forces us to occupy several places at the same time. In Trani there are 60 policemen missing and despite various appeals from Sappe nothing has been done, despite the prisoners – he highlights the regional secretary of Puglia – are double the number of places available, around 400 compared to 220. With these results, we also said on the occasion of the prison break two years ago that we needed to take action. But nothing has been done. Now faced with precise responsibilities of the prison administration, as usual, we will not act as sacrificial victims of a system that is leaking from all sides”. Sappe also released the mug shots and photos taken by the internal cameras of the two detainees.