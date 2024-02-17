Pistorius advised Western countries to prepare for a long conflict with Russia

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recommended that the West prepare for a multi-year conflict in relations with Russia. The head of the department announced this at the Munich Security Conference, writes TASS.

“In the coming decades, we will be forced to live with dividing lines in Europe – on the one hand, a free and democratic Europe, on the other, an authoritarian and war-mongering Russia,” he said.

According to Pistorius, building a common security architecture on the continent has failed. He believes that Moscow allegedly wanted to restore its dominance in Eastern and Central Europe. In this regard, according to the minister, “effective deterrence is life insurance” for Europe.”

Earlier, Pistorius said that Germany would soon send Kyiv a new package of military assistance worth 100 million euros. It was also reported that Germany will sign an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine. It was specified that this will happen during the upcoming visit of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky to Germany.