TV ratings Saturday 6 January 2024: audience and share of yesterday's programmes

TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Saturday 6 January 2024? The special Affari Tuoi linked to the Italian Lottery was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 FBI. On Rai 3 Licorice Pizza. On Rete 4 The Marquis del Grillo. On Canale 5 Heidi. On Italia 1 Dead Poets Society. But who had the highest TV ratings? Saturday 6 January 2024? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.