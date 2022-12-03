Breaking 20 grand on a double cabin bus, what will you end up with?

There was once a time when almost all cars could have gray license plates. Shot in it, windows shuttered and a V license plate on it. Golfs GTI, Porsche 944s and so on: everything went on gray registration. Over the years, the rules have become somewhat stricter. Think of the fiscal block that has to fit into it.

Nowadays, that craziness seems to be a bit over. This does not mean that commercial vehicles are no longer popular. On the contrary, there is still trade. Fortunately, we have company car oracle @michel who managed to tell us that the market is pretty pumped up. By this we mean that the increase in new buses is also having an effect here. Everybody wants one.

Double cabin bus with diesel engine

That is why we went to the Autoblog Bedrijfswagenweek 2022 to delve into the world of the double cabin bus. Suppose you have your own company and you want such a bus. Not only because it is convenient for your work (everything fits in it), but also because the children can come along.

What do you end up with an imaginary budget of 20,000 euros (ex VAT of course). For today’s advice, we mainly look at a double cabin bus as a replacement for a large family car. So we do not count the maximum load capacity and the like. In short, we had a great time with the search marketplace and this is what we came up with!

The wishes and requirements for an imaginary application for a double cabin bus are as follows:

Current/Past Cars: A large station wagon Buy / lease: Buy Budget: Up to 20 mille ex VAT Annual mileage: 50,000 km Fuel Preference: Diesel (yes, right?) Reason to purchase another car: You want a double cabin bus Family composition: A partner and three offspring Preferred Brands / Models: GMC Vandura No-go brands / models: North Korean cars

Small disclaimer: due to the huge variety of commercial vehicles and the specific versions, the image shown may not be completely correct. Of course, we – the jokers that we are – accidentally opted for thicker versions.

Opel Vivaro 1.6 CDTI EcoFlex L2H1 Sport Edition

€19,995

2016

140,000

When we started the search and thanks to Michel we finally realized that ‘dc’ was a double cabin, the undersigned had accidentally checked ‘alloy wheels’. So all handsome company cars were added, including this Opel Vivaro. That is just a very handsome car as a Sport Edition. Of course it doesn’t go any faster than a standard Vivaro, but such a Sport Opel smells considerably better.

Also nice, you have the 2016 model, so from just after the last facelift and still quite modern. The engine is a 1.6 CDTI with 120 hp (and yes, we had to check that before we could type it up). Another advantage: you can find them everywhere! Especially if you leave out that Sport.

Mercedes-Vito 111 CDI Long Comfort (W447)

€19,999

2017

110,000 km

The Mercedes-Benz among the vans, that is this Vito Double Cabine! It says Mercedes on it, so it’s true. Don’t expect a ‘real’ Mercedes though, this is not an S-Class station wagon. However, in its segment it is a neat bus. In fact, the materials are quite good and the design is even nice!

In the budget you will find quite a few of this bare-looking – but not being bare Vito 111 CDI. It is not fast (but slow). Thanks to the white paint they all had and the black bumpers plus steelies it doesn’t look very fancy. More expensive, faster and more luxurious is possible with the Mercedes-Benz Vito, but then you go very quickly over the budget. So in that respect it is a bit like the Mercedes of buses.

Ford Transit Custom 2.2 TDCI DC

€19,990

2014

120,000 km

The Ford Transit is the Ford of buses. It is a pleasure to steer and switch gears. Now commercial vehicles just get better and better in that area, but the Transit has a certain communication in its handling that the others don’t. That said, the interior is a bit businesslike (it’s also a company car!), but VW and Mercedes show that it can also be more fun.

They are easy to find in the budget. Also very nice: in the United Kingdom there is a big tuning scene with Transits. But yes, you are not going to spend thousands of euros on a double cabin bus, and then save money and then spend euros on modifications again.

Volkswagen Transporter DC 2.0 TDI (T5)

€19,950

2015

190,000 km

This Volkswagen Transporter is perhaps the most popular bus among private individuals, freelancers, contractors and people who do not need a bus, but do want one. Let’s start with the bad news with the popular Volkswagen: no, you don’t have such a cool ABT Sportsvan for 20 grand. But we did find some beautifully executed Transporters with a double cabin. It never gets exciting in a Volkswagen, but it is nice on board. Everything is where you would expect it and just a little more attention has been paid.

Navigation units and the like can also be operated by anyone (that was a Volkswagen USP at the time, nowadays they have a hard time with it). Also nice, there is always a demand for Transporters: so in terms of residual value you are always in the right place. Just make sure that everything is on it, because they can be very bald. As in: really nothing on it at all, you don’t want that either.

Renault Trafic 1.6 dCi L2H1 (bare) (X82)

€19,950

2016

50,000 miles (!)

Yes yes yes, we just had the Opel Vivaro. Why recommend this Trafic? That Renault is an identical car, isn’t it? That’s right! In this case, it was more the mileage that excited us. 50,000 km! And there were several for sale. Now they were not very luxuriously equipped.

But come on, you’re looking at a double cab bus and we found a few that are practically almost new! Just check whether it is not 50,000 kilometers over the Amsterdam canals. The advantage of a neat car is that if you keep it tidy, you can enjoy it for a very long time.

Peugeot Expert L3 DC HDI

€19,900

2017

160,000 km

We were just looking at what you have for 20,000 euros for a double cabin. Most of the cars in this list are a bit older, at least one generation. This Peugeot Expert is just the current model! You must have a very long version, of course. The disadvantage, that four-cylinder diesel is not very powerful (115 hp). There is a 2.0 with 140 hp, but they are a bit more expensive. Everything else is neat on the car.

The interior is not German, but more than fine for what it is. The Peugeot also tastes exceptionally well. This is another modern vehicle, worth something too. In addition to Peugeot Expert, the car was also sold as Citroën Jumpy. And later as the Opel Vivaro, Alfa Romeo Klarna, Fiat Scudo, Toyota HiAce, Maserati Autobus con Doppia Cabina and Vauxhall Vivaro. By the way, if you find an Expert in white with steelies, spray paint those steel rims white and add some ‘Rallye’ decals.

Yolo: Mercedes-Benz Viano V6 CDI Ambiente (W639)

€19,800

2011

340,000 km

Why not do the most luxurious bus the budget allows? Such a simple 1.6 four-cylinder can be adequate today. But, let’s be honest, even a bus driver (ha, we just make it) can appreciate a big engine. It’s not just power or torque. But it is mainly how it is released. It starts earlier and, above all, much smoother. In addition, a six-cylinder by definition runs better than a four-cylinder. It’s all less exasperated. In terms of equipment, this copy is really good, because everything was on it: large navi, Xenon, thick Brabus wheels, leather upholstery: you name it.

According to the ad it was ‘full options’. Keep in mind that in 2011 there were simply fewer options than today. And some options were very expensive at the time, but are now significantly better and cheaper. You also have to deal with a car with many more kilometers. That does not have to be a bad thing, but there is a chance that more expensive repairs will arrive and that you will still write off somewhere (in other words, 20 grand is just a bit too much).

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

