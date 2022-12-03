The final part of the 2022 season, with internal tensions within the Red Bull team exploded for the alleged voluntary accident committed in qualifying for the Monaco GP by Sergio Perez and never forgotten by Max Verstappen, has brought the theme of those who – more or less voluntarily – make a mistake in qualifying causing a yellow or red flag which also forces all the other drivers on the track to lift their foot off the accelerator, canceling thus their attempt. The Monegasque circuit is known for its ‘famous’ precedents, from Michael Schumacher penalized in 2006 to Nico Rosberg who was instead pardoned in 2014, without forgetting the accident of Charles Leclerc in 2021 and precisely that of Perez this year.

However, similar episodes have also been seen several times in other tracks, not necessarily in citizens. The most recent case is the red flag caused by George Russell in wet qualifying at Interlagos, who froze the positions giving the pole position to Kevin Magnussen. For years, the paddock has been discussing how to try to remedy this type of dispute, regardless of the malice or good faith of the rider who causes the session to be interrupted. McLaren CEO, Zak Brownsuggested – supported by the opinion of several pilots – an ‘American’ solution, without appeal canceling the time of those who made a mistake.

“In other motorsports they do this – declared the McLaren number one – the penalty is the cancellation of the fastest lap of that session. This would penalize the driver, whether it is an intentional or an unintentional action. Because you ruined someone else’s rounds. I think it’s a simple fix – added Brown again – che can be implemented immediately. If you force a rider off his foot, you lose a lap. So you have to get back on track to do another one and maybe you won’t have the time to do it.”.