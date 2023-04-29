Self sabotage. Borussia Dortmund slips sensationally with Bochum (in the midst of fighting for salvation) and risks losing the lead in the standings. The anticipation of the thirtieth day of the Bundesliga ends in fact 1-1, with goals from Losilla in the 5th minute and Adeyemi in the 7th minute. The yellow and blacks thus find themselves +2 on Bayern Munich who will play the postponed match against Hertha Berlin on Sunday. And so Dortmund, instead of extending, risks losing the top of the standings. After conquering her just a week ago.

THE RACE

—

Mister Terzic lines up Dortmund with a 4-3-3 formation, with Malen and Adeyemi on the wing and Haller in the centre. The match begins at a very high pace with Bochum who unlock the result already in the 5th minute: Asano breaks through on the right, the ball reaches Losilla who, after putting the ball on the right, beats the opposing goalkeeper by sending the ball to the left corner . Dortmund reacts immediately: in the 7th minute it is Hummels, with a long ball, who catches Malen (Danilo Soares badly) who is quick to serve Haller who makes the tower for Adeyemi who has only to place the ball on goal from two steps away. The yellow and blacks take control of the game, also managing to defend themselves well against Bochum’s counterattack. In the 25th minute it was Bellingham who came close to taking the lead (good save by Riemann), with Adeyemi who, in the rebound, kicked from an excellent position. The former Salzburg player misses another opportunity in the 31st minute, and asks for a penalty in the 65th minute for a rather disorganized intervention by Soares in a slide, with the referee however allowing the game to continue.