The Ganassi team sells it scepter of the Indycar 2022 at the end of the second seasonal race on the Indianapolis road in favor of the Penske team which now leads the standings with Will Power. The Australian rider, in fact, finished in third place a race full of twists from the start that rewarded Alexander Rossi, who had not won in Indycar since 2019. Second place for Christian Lundgaard, who just a year ago at Indy as a rookie it had shown that it could carve out an important place in the greatest US car formula.

Let’s go in order. A twist immediately starts: Colton Herta sinks the braking to the outside to pass Will Power. The two ride along Curva-1 side by side and Power leaves enough space for the Andretti driver. In the change of direction, however, the Penske rider hits the rear of Pato O’Ward ended up in a spin.

In the early stages of the race Colton Herta took command of operations using several seconds of push-to-pass, but on the 42nd lap of the 85 laps the McLaren driver in orbit he paid dearly for a very aggressive passage on the curb with the right rear suspension that had irreversible damage forcing the rising star of American motoring to retire.

Rossi was thus able to put an end to three years of adventures and misfortunes that had never seen him savor the joy of success. In championship Power rises to 431 points, nine more than Marcus Ericsson, eleventh today. Third Newgarden, fifth on arrival and holder of 399 points in the ranking. Further away Scott Dixon (393) and Pato O’Ward (385). He does not give up the dream of defending the crown Alex Palou. The driver managed by Monaco Increase Management finished in tenth position and has 379 points.