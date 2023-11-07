Every day there are hundreds of cars that cross the border of Tijuanain Mexicotoward San Diego, in USA, so vehicular traffic is usually quite heavy. With the intention of lightening it, the authorities in the Latin American country announced that they will open more lanes.

Because the waiting times to cross the border to the United States have increased in recent days, this week the Mexican authorities announced that they would have more lanes available at customs The Chaparral, with the intention of reducing car traffic during rush hours.

What will the Mexican authorities do to speed up passage across the border?



It is estimated that every day around 140,000 people cross the border of Tijuana toward San Diego, where longer waiting times have been experienced. According to the media Los Angeles Timesthe consul general of Mexico in Saint DiegoCarlos González Gutiérrez, pointed out that the Mexican customs It has made between 14 and 15 available lanes, and there are still five more located on the far right that have not yet come into operation.

The intention is to continue expanding the crossing controls so that more cars can cross in less time. In fact, on a tour through the middle San Diego Union Tribune It was announced that there is construction material as part of a modernization project that will not only involve the opening of more lanes, but also the installation of technology to check vehicles automatically and less intrusively.

It is estimated that the works will be completed at the beginning of next year because, according to statements from the authorities of the Tijuana customs sent to the aforementioned medium, they are aware that there is a greater delay in the flow and are making the necessary changes to improve times.

Likewise, in addition to the improvements already planned, the government of Baja California in Mexico committed to monitoring waiting times in order to measure the results and, where appropriate, generate new measures.

Among the reasons why more time has been recorded in recent weeks are that, according to information from the group Smart Border Collision, at least 65,000 people cross the border to go to work because they chose Tijuana to live because housing prices are cheaper.

Likewise, the El Chaparral vehicular bridge was temporarily closed due to structural damage, but it will be reopened in January. In turn, other users have mentioned that the greater flow of cars is due to the fact that the Christmas season is approaching and some people are already making their end-of-year purchases.