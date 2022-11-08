Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Doping | Wada takes figure skater Valieva’s case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in World Europe
0

Valieva’s doping sample revealed the use of a heart medication banned in sports last December, but the case was not dealt with before the Beijing Winter Olympics.

World chairman of the anti-doping agency Wada Witold Banka said on Tuesday on Twitterthat Wada will take a Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for consideration by the CAS of the court of arbitration for sports.

At the end of October, Wada pressured the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada to speed up the investigation of Valieva’s case. Now Wada no longer follows Rusada’s procrastination.

“Even though we made an official request to Rusada for the quick resolution of Kamila Valieva’s case, no progress was made. I can therefore confirm that Wada has now officially taken the matter directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS,” Banka said on Tuesday.

Valieva’s doping sample revealed the use of a heart medication banned in sports last December, but the case was not dealt with before the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valijeva was allowed to participate in the Games by CAS decision.

See also  Reader opinion The new light traffic bridge would delight those living in Kallio in particular


#Doping #Wada #takes #figure #skater #Valievas #case #Court #Arbitration #Sport

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Zanetti: "The penalty? I prefer not to speak, it was a rigorino. We had wrapped them ..."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.