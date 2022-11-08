Doping | Wada takes figure skater Valieva’s case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Valieva’s doping sample revealed the use of a heart medication banned in sports last December, but the case was not dealt with before the Beijing Winter Olympics.

World chairman of the anti-doping agency Wada Witold Banka said on Tuesday on Twitterthat Wada will take a Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for consideration by the CAS of the court of arbitration for sports.

At the end of October, Wada pressured the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada to speed up the investigation of Valieva’s case. Now Wada no longer follows Rusada’s procrastination.

“Even though we made an official request to Rusada for the quick resolution of Kamila Valieva’s case, no progress was made. I can therefore confirm that Wada has now officially taken the matter directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS,” Banka said on Tuesday.

Valieva’s doping sample revealed the use of a heart medication banned in sports last December, but the case was not dealt with before the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valijeva was allowed to participate in the Games by CAS decision.