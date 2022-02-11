Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has tested positive for trimetazidine. This was reported in the release of the International Testing Agency (ITA). RIA News.

The drug was found in a sample taken on December 25 at the Russian Championship, which took place in St. Petersburg. The figure skater has not been suspended from the competition, her case will be considered by a special commission.

Related materials:

“The result was reported by the WADA-accredited anti-doping laboratory in Stockholm on February 8),” the ITA said. They added that the Russian woman protested the temporary suspension, on February 9, RUSADA decided to remove it, thus, Valieva was allowed to continue participating in the Olympic Games.

Valieva’s dubious doping test became known on February 9. It was reported that the banned drug trimetazidine was found in the sample of a 15-year-old Russian woman. In this regard, the International Olympic Committee held legal consultations with the International Skating Union and postponed the award ceremony of the Olympic team tournament. A day later, it became known that Russia would not be deprived of the gold medal in the team competition, and Valiyeva would be allowed to play in the singles tournament.

The Beijing Olympics will run until February 20.