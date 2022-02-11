The movie batman, directed by Matt Reeves, is about to be released and already has a confirmed date for pre-sale. However, actor Robert Pattinson, who plays Bat Man, has asked to do a trilogy with his role as Bruce Wayne.

How did Robert Pattinson ask to be in a The Batman trilogy?

During an interview with Fandango, Robert Pattinson expressed that he wants to be Bruce Wayne for a possible The Batman trilogy. “ I’m willing to do it as many times as people want to see it, really . I mean I have to get this one out first. But yeah, I mean I’ve talked to Matt about the idea of ​​doing a trilogy and that would be wonderful. I really enjoyed the process a lot and he is such a fun character to play. And yes, that would be lovely. Lovely,” he commented on his request.

Although Warner Brothers has not confirmed a trilogy, this will depend on the success of the first part. In addition, the film studio already has experience of losing streaks after the failure of 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and 2018’s Justice League.

Robert Pattinson IS #TheBatman. And tickets are now on sale —> https://t.co/HnLbhnXebr … But how long would Pattinson like to play Batman for? He told us how excited he is to keep playing the caped crusader. pic.twitter.com/lCml9qolR0 — Fandango (@Fandango) February 10, 2022

What will The Batman be about?

The movie The Batman is set in the Bat Man origins and a young Bruce Wayne. He will have the mission to protect the city of Gotham and finish with the villains like Riddler, Catwoman, Penguin and Lantern.

The new Batman movie will be 176 minutes long. Photo: IMDb

When is The Batman released?

The Batman film will be released on March 3 and 4, 2022 in all theaters in the United States and other countries, including Peru. The film starring Robert Pattinson hopes to have a success similar to that of Spider-Man: No way home.

The release of The Batman was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: IMDb

When is The Batman presale?

The pre-sale of The Batman in Peru begins on February 17, 2022 , compared to the United States, Argentina and Chile. The Cinemark cinema chain confirmed that they would give a function for March 2, which will have a few rooms.

Official poster of The Batman. Photo: IMDb

Cast of The Batman

Robert Pattinson-Bruce Wayne/Batman

Paul DanoEdward Nashton

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Zoë Kravitz – Catwoman

Andy Serkis – Alfred Pennyworth

Jeffrey Wright – James Gordon

