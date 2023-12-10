Mariella Zanetti He is a figure who remains active on social networks and does not hesitate to publish important events from his family life. This time, the former participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' shared the news that Gamille, his eldest daughter and as a result of her relationship with Farid Ode, she would go abroad. The comic actress seemed quite emotional when she said goodbye to her heiress at the airport and dedicated some emotional words to her. In this note, she knows why the young woman will be outside Peru and for how long.

Why did Mariella Zanetti's daughter move abroad and for how long?

This Sunday, December 10, Mariella Zanetti surprised by sharing on her Instagram account some images of how her eldest daughter, Gamille Ode, He was saying goodbye to his younger brother. “The day has come,” he noted.

After that, Zanetti He published a video in which he said that he was at the airport to say goodbye to his heir, who was going to live abroad. In this regard, the comic actress pointed out that her first-born daughter would be out of Peru for four months.

“Daughter, are you going to behave well? Are you going to call me every day just like we agreed? Are you going to take care of yourself?” said the girl. former participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'who maintained that his heir will move to another country for work reasons.

It should be noted that, minutes before Gamille Ode got on the plane, Zanetti He broke down and dedicated some emotional words to his daughter. “I wish you well and take care of me”he said with a broken voice.

What is Gamille Ode, the daughter of Mariella Zanetti and Farid Ode, studying?

Gamille Odedaughter ofMariella Zanetti and Farid Ode,He entered the Ricardo Palma University to major in Tourism, Hospitality and Gastronomy in 2016, when he was 16 years old.

During the pandemic, the comic actress's first-born daughter carried out an exchange in the Panama university with the branch ofTourism and Communications. Thus, she began her studies virtually, but, in 2021, he traveled to continue them in person. It is important to highlight that Gamille received recognition for academic excellence.

