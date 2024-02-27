The new Schumacher CLRT team will be at the start of the GT World Challenge Europe with its Porsche driven by a trio of experienced PRO drivers.

The team founded by Côme Ledogar, who will continue to act as team manager at the pit wall, has started a collaboration with Edouard Schumacher's LS Group company in 2024 to enter the five Endurance Cup races of the SRO Motorsports Group series.

Driving the 911 GT3-R 992 #22 will be the two official bearers of the Weissach manufacturer, Ayhançan Güven and Laurin Heinrich, together with Dorian Boccolacci, reigning champion of the French Carrera Cup.

“Going from the Bronze Cup to the PRO category shouldn't cause any problems; you just have to do your job well on pit stops, set-up and strategy, because in the end it's the same championship and requires the same commitment,” explains Ledogar.

“As for our 2024 drivers, they are among the best I have worked with as a team manager; they are fighters, winners and, what's more, they get along well. Having been a Porsche driver myself, I know how important it is to be able to count on officials who work closely with the Manufacturer”.

Schumacher adds: “For all of us, this is the beginning of a renewed ambition and a plan to reach the highest levels in the most competitive sports competitions. We also want to develop access to our passion across all areas: bringing together the best specialists to create a center of expertise in Lyon, identify and support new talent, communicate the excitement of the track to our fans and the general public, supporting us in the heart of our commitments or during the approach, learning and improvement sessions, with advice of our professional technicians and pilots”.

“From now on, we will be able to offer and share some of the greatest experiences in both the real and virtual world. I would like to thank Gilles Zaffini, founder of Autosport GP and sports director of LS Group, Côme Ledogar and Tugdual Rabreau, founders of CLRT, and all three teams for their trust.”