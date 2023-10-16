The Colombia and Ecuador National Team will measure their strength this Tuesday, October 17, for the fourth date of the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup. Engines are already warming up for the match and artificial intelligence gave its prediction about the possible marker that could be imposed at the height of Quito; Find out the unexpected prediction here.

The national team must leave behind the bitter 2-2 draw against Uruguay last Thursday in Barranquilla. The The national team could not take advantage of their home field and will have to score points away from home.

According to Google AI, bard, the probability of a 1-1 draw is quite high. This after an analysis of the results of both teams and the last games they played in the qualifiers for Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Likewise, Bard also took into account the 6-1 win at the end of 2020 in the last qualifiers, but still, considers that equality is the most appropriate result.



Ecuador has been recovering after start the playoffs with minus three points in the table thanks to their consecutive victories against Uruguay and Bolivia and that already leave the team with three points.

For its part, The Colombian National Team comes to this match with an important undefeated record and in the tie they already added one win and two draws. In the era of coach Néstor Lorenzo, the team does not know what it is to lose and has gone 11 games without knowing defeat.

Who is going to be the scorer of the match?

Finally, the artificial intelligence also gave the name of the player who could score first in the game and pointed out that There is a 30% chance that Luis Díaz will be the scorer of the only Colombian goal in Quito, if the prediction comes true.

