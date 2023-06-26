After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the expected Kite Night Festival in Teotihuacán returns in 2023 to offer you an unforgettable experience with your family, friends or partner in the Mexico state.

This event will allow you to immerse yourself in a magical atmosphere and enjoy various exciting activities, all framed by the impressive scenery of the Teotihuacan pyramids and under a starry sky.

What activities to do?

The Night Kite Festival in Teotihuacán 2023 promises to delight you with a wide range of options to enjoy. From the monumental kite flight both day and night, to the exciting mass kite flight that will take your breath away. In addition, you will be able to participate in interesting kite, painting or clay workshopswhere you can develop your creativity and artistic skills.

For those looking for a more intimate experience with nature, the festival also offers the possibility of camping under the starry sky, thus creating a unique and welcoming atmosphere around the majestic pyramids. you will enjoy campfires and immerse yourself in the spirit of the night.

But that’s not all, because the Kite Night Festival in Teotihuacán will also surprise you with an impressive nighttime hot air balloon displaya prehispanic ceremony full of tradition and mysticism, as well as an exciting prehispanic ball game. Throughout the event, you can enjoy live music for ten continuous hourswhich will envelop you in a festive atmosphere full of energy.

The safety of the attendees is a priority at this festival, which is why an exclusive and closed camping space has been set up to guarantee a protected and controlled environment. In this way, you can enjoy all the activities safely and without worries.

Where and when?

If you are wondering when the Teotihuacán Night Kite Festival will take place, the date is Saturday July 8, 2023starting at 5:00 p.m. and ending the Sunday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m.. To fully enjoy this experience, the festival offers different prices and packages that fit your preferences.

packages

The package of 2×1 general admission gives you access to the event, where you can admire the monumental kite display both day and night, enjoy the hot air balloon display, the exciting massive kite flight, the ball game and live music throughout the day. This package costs $95 pesos.

If you wish to complement your experience by participating in the Kite Workshopthe price rises to $195 pesos. Take advantage of the 2×1 promotion and don’t miss out on this unique opportunity!

For those who wish to immerse themselves further in the experience, a preferential package which includes the three workshops: kite, painting and clay, as well as all the activities mentioned above. This package costs $350 pesos and does not include camping or the possibility of entering with food or drinks.

If you want to enjoy the comfort of camping during the festival, you can add the additional camp to the package of your choice for only $220 pesos in the 2×1 promotion.

Finally, for those who want to live all the experiences that the Kite Night Festival in Teotihuacán offers, the all-inclusive package is available, which has a total cost of $540 pesos. Here are some options kite in case you don’t have

Don’t forget to bring your own tent if you opt for this package or the previous one! For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit the official page of the event at nomada-producciones.com.