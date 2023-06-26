The heir to the British throne, Prince William, on Monday launched a program to end homelessness in the United Kingdom.

The project, called “Home Words”, which will run for five years, aims to “show the possibility of ending the homeless problem permanently,” according to the Royal Foundation, a charity owned by Prince William and his wife Kate.

“It is a daunting task, but I believe that by working together it will be possible to ensure that homelessness is not a rare occurrence,” King Charles’s eldest son said in a statement.

The program is a landmark new project for the Prince of Wales, who in 2020 launched the Earthshot Awards, which are set up to reward new environmental projects.

It is scheduled that the 41-year-old prince will participate, Monday and Tuesday, in launching the program in the six regions in which he will be active, starting with the capital, London.

The association’s statement stated that the project, for which the “Royal Foundation” will be responsible, depends on local partners, including individuals, institutions and companies, who will work together to provide a local plan based on “local needs and experience.”

One of the aims of the program is to make housing widely available, followed by the step of creating a model that can be adopted elsewhere in the UK and abroad too.

The statement indicated that the United Kingdom has more than 300,000 people, half of whom are minors, who sleep on the streets and live in their cars or in hotels or other temporary accommodation.