Arnold Schwarzenegger Renowned actor known for his iconic role in the 'Terminator' saga, has revealed that he has gone through a difficult health moment by undergoing heart surgery. In his last operation, they implanted a pacemaker. The actor and former governor of California confessed that he made the decision to tell about his state of health to help those who are going through the same situation. “Because I know that going against my reserved instincts and being transparent helps people, it seems right to talk about this,” he added.

It should be remembered that the 76-year-old actor underwent a series of heart surgeries to treat problems with his heart. In addition, a pacemaker was placed to regulate his heart rate. These interventions are part of medical treatment to ensure his long-term well-being and quality of life.

What did Arnold Schwarzenegger say about his operation?

In recent statements, Arnold Schwarzenegger He expressed that, although he faced some health problems, he feels grateful for the medical care he received and is optimistic about his recovery. The actor stated that his new condition with the pacemaker makes him feel “like a machine” and he is committed to moving forward with his life and his professional projects: “Last Monday I had surgery to insert a pacemaker and I became a little more like a machine,” he added.

Why did Arnold Schwarzenegger undergo surgery?

Schwarzenegger revealed that doctors recommended that he undergo one last surgical intervention because scar tissue from a previous operation had caused irregularities in his heart rhythm, a situation that persisted for several years. At 76 years old, the actor, who shared that he was born with a bicuspid aortic valve – a congenital heart defect – mentioned having received numerous messages from individuals facing the same health problem. These people told him how talking openly about their valve replacement operations has given them courage and hope to face their own medical challenges.

The Australian actor underwent heart surgery on Monday, March 18 at the Cleveland Clinic. After his operation, he participated in activities with fitness advocate friend Jane Fonda. “I'm doing great. I had surgery on Monday and on Friday I was already at a big environmental event.”

What are the operations that Arnold Schwarzenegger has?

In addition to this operation, Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone two other surgeries. In 1997, he underwent pulmonary valve replacement surgery, a crucial procedure to facilitate blood flow from the heart to the lungs. Later, in 2018, open-heart surgery was performed to replace the previously inserted pulmonary valve, which had aged over time. These interventions are part of a comprehensive medical treatment to ensure his cardiovascular health and improve his quality of life.