According to what is established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT)there will be little time for companies and employers to pay their workers the money corresponding to the profits generated in 2023 for these.

However, it should be taken into consideration that, according to what is established in Mexican labor laws on the matter, Not all companies are obliged to pay profits to their workers, and below we will tell you what they are..

Thus, according to the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), The following companies are exempt from the payment of profits by the companies for which they work in 2024:

*Newly created companies during the first year of operation.

*Newly created companies dedicated to the development of a new product during the first two years of operation.

*Newly created companies in the extractive industry, during the exploration period (refers mainly to the mining industrial branch), to enjoy the exception period, must be newly created.

*Private assistance institutions, recognized by law that, with private property, carry out acts for humanitarian assistance purposes, without profit purposes and without individually designating the beneficiaries, such as asylums, foundations, among others. others.

*The IMSS and decentralized public institutions with cultural, welfare or charitable purposes are exempt from this obligation.

*Companies whose annual income declared to Income Tax does not exceed three hundred thousand pesos.

Now, according to the Federal Labor Law (LFT), the distribution of profits this year, as in past years, It has to be done between April 1 and May 30, in the case of companies; and between May 1 to June 29 for individuals with business activitiesso workers may file a complaint with the Federal Labor Defense Attorney's Office (Profedet) in the event that the corresponding amount is not deposited on the dates established in Mexican laws.

