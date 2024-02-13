Sam's Club wants you to bring the cinema experience at home, discover the irresistible combo offered by the Walmart subsidiary, it's about the screen Samsung 98 Inch QLED Smart TV with Q800 Series Sound Bar auction that has a $25,574 discount.

This impressive 98-inch QLED screen gives you the best image experience thanks to its 20 neural networks that perform exceptional scaling in each of your content.

If you want to enjoy more immersive colors, richer details and spectacular contrast with Real Depth Enhancer you can purchase This combo, which has an initial price of $102,298, can be purchased for only $76,723 pesos.

In addition, enjoy innovative functions such as Multi View / Tap View, which allows you to simultaneously see what is on your television and your mobile on the same screen so that you do not miss the opportunity to buy it, the company that operates through customers with current membership, It offers you to purchase it with up to 18 Months Without Interest.

Specifications:

⦿ Q-Symphony: Offers optimized sound for all channels, achieving maximum acoustic immersion.

⦿ SpaceFit Sound Pro: Fusing clarity, surround sound and optimized bass for amazing audio tailored to your space.

⦿ You'll enjoy authentic 5.1.2ch sound that delivers direct audio from above, giving you a powerful cinematic experience.

⦿ It has side and top physical speakers.

⦿ Delivers exceptional motion enhancers in 4K 120Hz

4K Neural Quantum Processor: Upscale your favorite content to 4K.

⦿ QLED Quantum HDR: The most complete visual experience.

⦿ OTS Lite 40W 2.2ch: Feel the sound as if you were there.

⦿ Multi View / Tap View: Everything you need to enjoy your images.

⦿ Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ / Free Sync Premium Pro+: Turn your screen into a tool to win.

⦿ Smart Experience: Intelligent connectivity.