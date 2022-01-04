A week and a half after its premiere, Don’t look up or Don’t look up de McKay remains in the top 10 of Netflix Peru, although it is no longer number one. The critics of one of the most anticipated films of the platform, due to its distribution, are divided. Despite this, you cannot stop watching it, because in fact you are going to entertain yourself.

Adam McKay with Jenniffer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. Photo: Twitter / @ NetflixFilm

In addition to all the comments about whether the tape is good or not, Don’t look up has removed social networks, as a tiktoker spread an error that apparently many of us did not see.

YOU CAN SEE: Don’t look up: André Silva mistaken for “Chilean actor” in international circles

“Well guys, I was just watching Don’t look up and, at an hour, 28 minutes and 10 seconds, looks like you can see the entire film crew standing Like three or four friends, ”said Ben Köhler jokingly, whose username is @sightpicture.

Curiously, this post went viral in a matter of hours, to the point that the director of the film was informed of the fact and gave an explanation. Several netizens did not hesitate to share and tag Adam McKay, pointing out that it was a mistake when editing.

YOU CAN SEE: Don’t look up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence talk about the end of Don’t look up

However, everything was coldly calculated by production. The intention of Adam McKay was to show what it was like to record in the middle of a pandemic. The Don’t Look Up mastermind replied the following on his official Twitter account: “Good eye! We purposely missed the crew to commemorate the strange experience of filming. “