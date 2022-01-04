Trying to figure out China’s nuclear arsenal using satellite imagery is not a big deal for the United States. This was stated by Fu Cong, Director of the Arms Control Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, reports RIA News…

The Chinese diplomat noted that he had seen various conflicting reports of such attempts. So, someone says that these are mines for nuclear missiles, and someone – that wind generators, he explained. Fu Tsun also stressed that he is not in a position to confirm any information on nuclear potential. However, the director of the department said that attempts to calculate the Chinese missiles from the images are not serious.

It is noted that prior to this, American media and experts have repeatedly made assessments of the nuclear arsenal based on satellite images.

Earlier, Rick Fisher, senior military researcher in the Asia region at the International Center for Assessment and Strategy in the United States, said that China continues to secretly develop container missile systems that can be carried on ships of the merchant fleet. Such ships can access any international port, and this poses a great threat to the opponents of the PRC.