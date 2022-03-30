Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Undersecretary of Promotion in the Secretary of Tourism of the State of Durango, Elvira Silerio Díaz visited the municipality of Culiacán to invite citizens to enjoy the Easter holidays in that state, since, from April 9 to 23 of this year they will have cultural events such as concerts which will be free with more than 100 artists.

He noted that there will also be Tourist trips through the most attractive places in Durango and will have an affordable cost in addition to a 50 percent discount for tourist families and of course the religious events that correspond to Holy Week.

“We are making an effort so that the people of Sinaloa, who are the ones who visit us the most, have an incentive when visiting Durango, it is time to reactivate ourselves, it has been 2 years since they have lived with the pandemic and we have to learn to live with this and continue taking care of ourselves. with the protocols”, said Elvira.

Read more: Ready for Easter? Spas in Culiacán will have a capacity of 70%

Finally, he stressed that the road conditions are good and that it is a 5-hour drive from the capital of Sinaloa to Durango.