Measure was created in the Trump administration under the argument of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in detention facilities| Photo: Twitter/US Border Patrol

The United States will abolish Title 42, a mechanism that allows the rapid expulsion of most illegal immigrants who are caught crossing the country’s border with Mexico, on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in detention facilities. The information was passed on to the Reuters agency by health authorities.

Created during the Trump administration in March 2020, Title 42 was one of the predecessor’s immigration policies maintained by the current president, Joe Biden.

One of the officials interviewed by Reuters reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should confirm the end of the measure as early as this Thursday (31). The agency’s understanding is that the rule is no longer needed and the change is expected to take effect within a month.