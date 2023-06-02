Once again, the graphologist most famous in Mexico, MaryFer Centeno, gave something to talk about after having made a body analysis of the musical phenomenon of the moment, Featherweight.

Recently, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija released a song in collaboration with bizarrethe ‘Session #55′where the greatest exponent of the Mexican regional in recent weeks did everything possible for his song to become a ‘great song’ like that of Shakira a couple of months ago.

It is because of that mary fer rye decided to analyze the video clip, trying to understand the reason for the unthinkable success that the 23-year-old has had in recent days, since the expert points out that it is not only the talent that he, also known as double P has, but there is something else.

And it is that Centeno explains that the face of Featherweight has something that manages to steal the spotlight of anyone, and considers that it is his smile that reflects his great personality, something that ends up being beneficial for the singer.

“It has to do with neuroscience to know why it is so attractive Featherweight. If you look, the face is diamond-shaped, it’s one of the most attractive shapes in terms of male physiognomy to the human brain,” he said.

Likewise, the graphologist added: “on the other hand, I want you to see that despite being a diamond-shaped face, the angles are very marked.”

Apparently, the face shape of the Zapopan-born artist is a symbol that represents masculinity at its best, which is why many people are attracted to it.

“They have one of the most beautiful smiles we have seen in recent times. It is one of the things that stimulates the brain the most in the sense of stimulating mirror neurons, those that have to do with empathy, with joy”.

