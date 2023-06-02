One of the most requested documents around the world, and in Mexico not to mention it, is the United States visa, through which people who do not have the U.S. citizenship They can enter the North American country.

Now, if you are thinking of applying for the USA visa this June 2023then we will tell you the approximate date in which the US authorities could give you the appointment.

First of all, as we mentioned before, being the usa visa one of the most requested documents internationally, it can be understood that appointments are always, literally, bursting.

Above all, it must be taken into account that the covid-19 pandemic It caused the issuance of US visas to be greatly delayed by not being able to attend in person to the applicants for said document necessary to enter the United States.

Now, in case you start your process to apply for the United States visa for the first time this June 2023, you should know that the following are the waiting times for you to get an appointment:

*Consulate of Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua); 597 days of waiting, so the appointment for the visa will be in December 2024

*Consulate of Guadalajara (Jalisco): 750 days of waiting, so the appointment will be in June 2025

*Consulate of Hermosillo (Sonora): 594 days of waiting, so the appointment will be in December 2024

*Consulate of Matamoros (Coahuila): 559 days of waiting, so the appointment will be for November 2024

*Consulate of Merida (Yucatan): 619 days of waiting, so the appointment will be in January 2025

*Consulate of Monterrey (Nuevo León): 541 days of waiting, so the appointment will be in November 2024

*Consulate of Nuevo Laredo (Tamaulipas): 541 days of waiting, so the appointment will be in October 2024

*Consulate of Tijuana (Baja California): 533 days of waiting, so the appointment will be in October 2024

*Embassy of the United States in Mexico (CDMX): 732 days of waiting, so the appointment will be in June 2025

For their part, the following are US visa prices in Mexican pesos (to date):

*Tourist and business visa (B1/B2): 3,700 Mexican pesos

*Student visa: 3 thousand 700 Mexican pesos

*Work visa based on petition (H, L, O, P and Q): 4 thousand 100 Mexican pesos

*Visa for religious professions: 4 thousand 100 Mexican pesos

*Visa E for merchants and investors: 6 thousand 300 Mexican pesos.