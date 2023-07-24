return the rainy weather in the state of Querétaro during the start of the week of July 24 to 26, as reported by National Metereological Service (SMN) who reported that they will register heavy occasional rains.

He stressed that for this Monday it is forecast that the tropical wave 16 gradually move in central Mexico, causing showers and heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks and gusts of wind in those regions.

In this way, for Monday it is forecast that in Querétaro there will be registered intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains from 25 to 50 mm.

Likewise, it is expected that in the state, this day strong gusts of wind will be registered, reaching up to 50 to 70 kilometers per hour, accompanied by possible dust storms.

Weather in Querétaro for the beginning of the week

As of Tuesday and during Wednesday, tropical wave 16 is expected to travel through western Mexico, in combination with divergence in height and the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

These meteorological phenomena will cause that in these areas continue rainy weatherin addition to electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

Likewise, low pressure channels, divergence in height and the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico will cause showers and heavy rains in the center of the country.

Specifically for Querétaro, heavy rains with very strong points of 50 to 75 millimeters are expected on Tuesday, however, this day there will be no strong gusts of wind or hot weather.

By Wednesday, the rain will decrease a little in the state of Querétaro, but intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm will continue to be recorded.

