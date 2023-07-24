Israel | Parliament will vote on the controversial change – protests against the proposal have continued throughout the year

Politicians were still trying to reach a compromise in the last few meters.

in Israel the country’s parliament is scheduled to vote today on a controversial change to the legal system.

Parliament votes to remove the so-called reasonableness clause. With the help of the clause, the Supreme Court has been able to overturn the government’s decisions. Approving the removal of the clause in a vote would be the first key step in passing legal reform into law.

The law reform would weaken the position of the Supreme Court as a legal guardian and increase the government’s power over the judiciary.

Other proposals related to the reform include, among other things, that the government would have a greater say in the appointment of judges.

Opponents see the reform as a threat to Israeli democracy. The reform has sparked widespread protests in Israel that have continued throughout the year since the law reform was introduced in January.

Strikes are also expected on Monday. The organization representing Israel’s largest companies said it will oppose the legal system reform with strikes, reports the newspaper, among other things Haaretz.

Political ones the negotiations on the possibility of a compromise in the reform continued late into the night on Sunday, reports the news agency AFP, among other things. President of Israel Isaac Herzog visited the hospital to see the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahuwho is recovering from a pacemaker.

Herzog also met with the opposition leader By Yair Lapidand the president was supposed to negotiate with the one representing the opposition as well Benny Gantz with. According to AFP, the presidential office did not comment on the meetings.

The minister of justice pushing for reform Yariv Levin said that the motion to be voted on on Monday has already taken into account the viewpoints of the opponents, but according to him, the governing coalition was still open to negotiations. However, according to Levin, this would also require concessions from the opposition.

The debate on the law reform also continued in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

“We still want to live in a Jewish and democratic state. We have to stop this legislation,” Lapid of the opposition said.