Massimo Giletti returned to Ukraine for the latest episode of “It’s not the Arena”, broadcast on Sunday 3 April. His live broadcast from Odessa was particularly difficult, even more so than the first, which had already caused a lot of discussion. Right at the start of the broadcast, a Russian attack on the city beach prompted the security service to ask the crew for La7 to interrupt the transmission to go to the shelters. There began a rather bursting ballet, with the reporter determined to move forward and then repeated several times “I stay here”.

If conducting remotely is still difficult, imagine in that situation: while Massimo Giletti tried to resist the pressure of the Ukrainians, in the studio there was a real riot, with the verbal confrontation between Tommaso Cerno, Giorgio Cremaschi And Fabiola D’Alieso. The latter, particularly controversial, has angered the conductor on several occasions, but also Alessandro Sallusti, who came to define her as a “communist hen” at the height of the chaos. In the meantime, Giletti was struggling more and more to maintain his position and on his return to the studio after a video he missed a “Do not break ic …”in Italian, perfectly heard by viewers.



In the excitement, to try to convince security not to interfere Massimo Giletti even said “Don’t worry, be happy” (don’t worry, be happy), the title of a famous song by Bobby McFerrin! And, while he floundered in the objective difficulty, in the studio the fights at the white weapon multiplied, both between Sandra Amurri, Luca Telese And Katerina Nesterenkoboth among the Russian journalist Alexeij Bobrosky and the Ukrainian colleague Vladislav Maistrouck, even went so far as to insult in Russian and threaten revenge on live TV. On several occasions the guests in the studio have praised Giletti for his courage in going back to Ukraine and this must certainly be recognized, at least for the reports from the front. However, since the broadcast is weekly, it might be worth returning to Rome by Sunday evening, because these remote broadcasts are becoming really complicated to manage!



