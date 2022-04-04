What if the cat steals food from the Pinscher? It happens that the Pinscher does not take it very well and begins to look strangely at that feline who tries to steal his bowl full of treats that would belong to him and not to the cat. The dog video was posted on TikTok and went viral in a short time.

Photo source from video on TikTok by maylon0001

Maylon is a Pinscher dog breed who has excellent hearing. Even if he is sleeping, if he is playing or if he is doing anything else he never escapes him when the house cat tries to steal his food. And apparently it happens often.

The cat is so sneaky that the dog must always keep him under control, even when it seems he is inattentive or is sleeping soundly. As shown in a video published on TikTok last February 19 in which it is seen Maylon sleeping blissfully. And the cat tries to steal his food.

When the dog receives the news that he would never want to have in his day, he suddenly gets up from his kennel, with his ears straight up ready to pick up any signal. And there he realizes that the cat is stealing his food again.

Promptly Maylon gets up from his bed and runs to his bowl in an attempt to stop the villain. Which he doesn’t always succeed, because the cat is faster than him. But the Pinscher does not give up never!

Photo source from video on TikTok by maylon0001

Cat steals food from the Pinscher and he jumps up from the kennel to stop it

The video was published on TikTok and immediately it was a real triumph.

Photo source from video on TikTok by maylon0001

The video was viewed by thousands of people and got thousands of comments and likes.