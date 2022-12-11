The eldest son of the head of state is also in the defense team of the president of The Hague. Heavy charges by the federal prosecutor’s office on the scandal involving the former arbitration attorney

Bernardo Giorgio Mattarella, son of the President of the Republic, will also be in the defense team of the current president of The Hague Alfredo Trentalange. The other lawyers will be Avilio Presutti and Paolo Gallinelli, who was involved in the Calciopoli trials as a lawyer for referee Massimo De Santis.

Mattarella, 54 years old, graduated in Law in Palermo, is not new to the question of sports law. In fact, he dealt with the dispute on the liquidity index linked to eligibility for the championships on behalf of the Serie A League, reporting on that occasion a success before the Guarantee Board at Coni. Now he has the task of defending Trentalange from accusations that appear to be particularly robust, at least judging by the deed of closure of the investigation signed by the federal prosecutor led by Giuseppe Chinè. See also Who flopped? When the first day enters history: the worst debuts

The hearing of the president of The Hague, amidst the scandal surrounding the arrest of the arbitration attorney Rosario D’Onofrio, has not yet been scheduled but will almost certainly take place this week.

Family — The head of state has three children: with Bernardo there are also Francesco and Laura. A curiosity: the son of Mattarella’s predecessor also dealt with jurisprudence and sports legislation. Giulio Napolitano, Giorgio’s son, was frequently called upon to contribute to the correction of some federal statutes and regulations. As for the Mattarellas, it is a sports family as seen from the frequent interventions of the head of state. Who has a favorite sport: volleyball.

December 11, 2022

