Driving through Mexico City requires knowing the traffic regulations, which seeks to maintain good control of circulation to avoid accidents, for this reason certain sanctions have been determined that considerably increase the payment of fines.

According to data from INEGI (National Institute of Geography and Statistics), in the country’s capital there are a little more than 34 million vehicles a day; that is why he Traffic Regulations seeks the most efficient way to reduce accidents by applying fines to offending drivers.

However, there are some that could become a burden on the motorist’s wallet, as they are the most expensive imposed by the authorities of Mexico City and therefore it is better to avoid them.

More expensive traffic fines in CDMX

Fighting with other drivers

Conflicts between drivers are more common than you might think, due to traffic stress, therefore fighting with another driver warrants a penalty of up to 30 UMA, just over $3,112 pesos.

Assault police and authorities

Another common situation is disrespecting the traffic authorities, for this reason a fine of up to 30 UMA, $3,112 pesos is applied to anyone who insults, denigrates or hits personnel who carry out their traffic tasks.

Trespass confined lane and counterflow

One of the most common infractions is invading the Metrobús lane, which implies a penalty of up to $6,224 pesos, three points will be subtracted from your driver’s license and your car will be sent to the corralón, which you must add the cost of drag and floor.

Not respecting pedestrian crossing

Drivers must be more aware of pedestrians and respect the right of way, otherwise a fine of $6,224 pesos will be applied and three points will be subtracted from the driver’s license.