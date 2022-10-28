In collaboration with the Lega Calcio di A, the four goalkeepers are the testimonials for the fundraising campaign “Space for dreams”

The 12th day of Serie A TIM (which starts tomorrow, Saturday 29 October, and will end on Monday 31) will be dedicated to deafblind children thanks to the “Space for dreams” initiative of the Lega del Filo d’Oro which will involve all the teams and numerous goalkeepers.

Dream – A text message or a landline call to 45514 is enough to support the Lega del Filo d’Oro, which has been taking care of deafblind and psychosensory impaired children and adults for almost 60 years. All together we will be able to contribute to the dream of these children and their families of expanding the places and services provided by the Lega del Filo d’oro, reducing waiting times and giving greater possibilities of diagnosis and rehabilitation to deafblind children and adults and their families. arriving at the New Diagnosis and Treatment Center from all over Italy. See also F1 | Sainz surprises: "Ferrari, our goals already achieved"

Teams – For this reason, the Serie A teams will take the field in support of the “Space for dreams” initiative, inviting all fans to support the Lega del Filo d’Oro with a simple donation via an SMS to 45514. Extraordinary protagonists of the communication campaign are once again some of the most popular goalkeepers: Gigio Donnarumma, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli and Ivan Provedel.

Orchestra conductors – Together with them, chef Filippo La Mantia and some of the conductors most loved by the general public: Leonardo De Amicis, Fabio Frizzi, Pinuccio Pirazzoli and Peppe Vessicchio also support the initiative. With them, as always, the historic testimonials of the Lega del Filo d’Oro Renzo Arbore and Neri Marcorè.

