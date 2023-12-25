Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Since the arrival of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (24 years old) to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, coming from AC Milan, he has always become the main goalkeeper for this French team, despite his often appearing in an unsatisfactory manner, while he makes wonderful saves with technical techniques. Very high, but he has a serious flaw when it comes to using his feet.

Donnarumma did not deny this defect, but rather admitted it in his interview with the Journal de Dimanche newspaper, and said: Goalkeeping is the best profession in the world, but at the same time it is the most difficult, because once the goalkeeper makes a mistake, things become complicated and difficult.

He added: Inside the area, there are more dangerous passes, and you need high tactics to avoid them, and this can only be done by using one of the feet, after the case before depended only on the hands.

Despite Donnarumma's repeated mistakes, which serve as punishment for his team and result in goals, the Italian goalkeeper still retains the confidence of the Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, as Donnarumma said: Enrique never resorts to attacking his players, but all he asks of them is to control the course of the game. They must keep the ball in their possession for as long as possible. He also does not put any pressure on any player, but is good at dealing psychologically with all players, including goalkeepers.

Donnarumma, who starred with his country's national team, the Azzurri, in the last European Nations Cup, Euro 2020, and contributed to Italy winning the title, added: If you make a mistake, the coach will tell you, this is normal, everyone makes mistakes, because the players are not “robots.” .

Gianliogi Donnarumma, born on February 25, 1999, began his professional career in Milan at the age of 16, and continued until 2021, then he signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and the Milan fans have not yet forgiven him for his departure and his preference for money over playing for the club that witnessed his wonderful beginnings, and he played for national teams. Youth under 15, 16, 17 and 21 years old, and was promoted to the first team in 2016.

Donnarumma received the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic with the rank of Knight after winning the Euro 2020 championship with his country, which was held in the summer of 2021 due to the Corona pandemic.