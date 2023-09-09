Further rumors about the next one have emerged in the last few hours Nintendo Directwith a leaker believed to be reliable suggesting the announcement of a new game dedicated to Donkey Kongagain without providing details.
The source of the news is also Pyoro in this case, himself leaker who talked about a new F-Zero game and who recently got a series of rather important previews right, acquiring quite a bit of popularity.
An eagerly awaited return
Protagonist in the 2018 remaster of Tropical Freeze, Donkey Kong has been missing on Nintendo platforms for quite some time now, at least if we’re talking about an unreleased production. In short, the time is ripe for one new adventure dedicated to the historic character of the Kyoto company, which debuted way back in 1981.
Naturally, we will need to understand if the leak is true and how exactly this return will materialize, given that Nintendo could also play the card of a re-release of Donkey Kong Country Returnsreleased on Wii in 2010. Or maybe a sequel to that same series?
#Donkey #Kong #game #announced #Nintendo #Direct
Leave a Reply