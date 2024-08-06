The time is approaching when Dongfeng will build its first production plant in Italy. It seems that negotiations between the Chinese car company and the Chinese automaker are in an advanced stage Dongfeng Motors and the foreign investment attraction unit of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy for the construction of a car assembly plant in our country that will act as a hub for all of Europe. The indiscretion was relaunched by Ansa, explaining that the project could also involve Italian companies in the components sector and/or a minority public participation.

Dongfeng in Italy

There first acceleration from this point of view came at the beginning of last month, when the minister in charge Adolfo Urso met during his mission to Beijing the top management of the Chinese company precisely to discuss potential investments in Italy. Subsequently, a series of technical meetings between the parties, which have seen the involvement of the foreign investment attraction unit of the Mimit: it seems that both parties have said they are very satisfied with the progress achieved so far, especially in light of the recent support of the Italian and Chinese governments.

Negotiations at an advanced stage

We told you in the last few days about the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for a bilateral industrial cooperation also in the field of electric vehicles. “The negotiations look at Dongfeng’s production settlement project in Italy and also aim at involving Italian companies in the componentsand a minority participation by the State is not excluded”concludes Ansa.