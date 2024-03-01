CAPCOM announced that next March 12 a live broadcast will be held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of MONSTER HUNTER. It will be possible to follow the event starting from 12:00 (Italian time) on the YouTube channel dedicated to the franchise.

During the event, which lasted approximately two hours, no news will be released for MONSTER HUNTER WILDS but space will be given to a talk session with the game developers, new information on the attractions dedicated to the franchise in the park Universal Studios Japan and much more.

We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu