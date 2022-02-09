After the success of the 2021 in the weekend of 19-20 February in Saudi Arabia starts the second season of the world championship Extreme Ewhere i Odyssey 21 electric racing SUVs with 400 kw (550 hp) and that sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds.

The races are held in the most remote areas of the planet to raise awareness on some aspects of the climate change. Another peculiarity is that the teams move together on the ship during the season St. Helenawhich is also used by paddock “floating“And for the charging with systems fuel cell of electric racing SUVs, with the aim of minimizing emissions.

Extreme E, championship for electric racing SUVs

Extreme E is a rally car series created by International Automobile Federation (FIA) dedicated exclusively to electric SUVs produced by Sparkthat are called Odyssey 21. In fact, the competition was born to turn the spotlight on crisis climatic and attention to i ecological systems of all the world.

The goal is to exploit the charm of raceswith 100% electric vehicles, to raise awareness of the natural environments threatened by changes climaticencouraging everyone to protect the future of the planet.

CUPRA Tavascan XE

From the desert of Al-‘Ulain Saudi Arabia, through the Lac Rose in Senegalthe Greenlandpassing through the Sardiniaup to Jurassic Coast. The organization of the championship has collaborated with entities locals And projects from Researchimplementing actions to protect the environments in which it competed.

Extreme E Calendar 2022

The second season of the Extreme E Championship kicks off on the weekend of 19-20 February in Saudi Arabia. The second appointment is scheduled for 7-8 May in Sardinia.

Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team competing at Extreme E

The location for the third event, scheduled for July, has yet to be defined, while the last two rounds are held in South America: on 10-11 September it runs in ChileNovember 26-27 a Punta del Estein Uruguay.

AT YOUR PLACE STAGE February 19-20, 2022 Wadi Rum, Saudi Arabia May 7-8, 2022 Sardinia July 9-10, 2022 Scotland or Senegal 10-11 September 2022 Chile November 26-27, 2022 Uruguay

Extreme 2022, teams and riders

Six teams competing on the starting grid. The format provides two days of competition, with 4 qualifying rounds on Saturdays and semi-finals, Crazy Race and final on Sunday. Each race consists of two laps, one for each of the two riders of the team (always man and woman in pairs).

2022 Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah races in Extreme E in the Cupra ATB team

The winner of the Dakar Nasser Al-Attiyah, paired with Jutta Kleinschmidt. The Qatari champion is the Cupra standard bearer in the theme ATB XE.

TEAM No. PILOTS Fast Racing 05 Christine Giampaoli Zonca Lance Woolridge Rosberg X Racing 06 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky Johan Kristoffersson Genesys Andretti United Extreme E 23 Catie Munnings Timmy Hansen X44 44 Cristina Gutiérrez Sébastien Loeb Mclaren Racing 58 Emma Gilmour Tanner Faust Abt Cupra XE TBA Jutta Kleinschmidt Nasser Al-Attiyah



Crazy Race Extreme And Jurassic X Prix Videos

PROCESS 4 × 4 magazine

