Los Angeles (AFP)

Slovenian Luka Doncic lived a “historic evening” as his team, the Dallas Mavericks, defeated the host Detroit Pistons 142-124, while the Boston Celtics, leaders in the Eastern Conference and the overall standings, regained their balance by defeating the host Phoenix Suns 117-107 in the NBA.

Against a team at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and the general standings, Doncic made history, after becoming the first player to achieve three double figures, “triple-double,” with a total of 30 points or more for the sixth consecutive match.

In the thirty-sixth victory for the Mavericks, the Slovenian scored 39 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, breaking the record of Russell Westbrook, who scored 30 points or more in five consecutive games in which he achieved a “Triple Double” during the 2016-2017 season.

Doncic also strengthened his record by scoring 35 points or more in the “Triple Double” for the fifth consecutive game, an achievement that his coach Jason Kidd spoke about, saying, “This appears at whatever level he is currently playing.”

The Slovenian ended the close first half with 26 points, then added 21 during the third quarter in the best response to the Pistons fans who tried to provoke them by singing “Luka is disgusting.”

Kidd touched on what the Pistons fans directed towards his star by saying, “Well, we know that he is not disgusting. We realize that he enjoys when people talk to him (provoke him). If this succeeds in giving him a spark, we would like it to happen a lot.”

Kyrie Irving also stood out by scoring 21 points for the Mavericks, who expanded the gap to 16 points in the third quarter, then the latter began scoring 7 points in a row, without any response to their host, in which Cade Cunningham stood out by scoring 33 points with 10 assists and 9 rebounds, without He spared his team the fifty-third defeat in 63 matches.