A Cook County court ordered the Illinois Board of Elections remove Donald Trump from the Republican Party primary ballots, because of his role in the assault on the Capitol.

The decision was made by Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter, who also issued an immediate stay of her own order to give the former president's lawyers time to appealuntil next Friday.

Image of the United States Capitol in Washington.

The Republican Party primaries in Illinois will be held on March 19 and, after this court decision, the state becomes the third in which something similar happensafter Colorado and Maine.

In all of them, the judges have based their decisions on the call “insurrectionary prohibition” which appears in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

This now famous Section states that no “member of Congress or officer of the United States” who has sworn an oath to the Constitution and “engaged in an insurrection or rebellion” may be “elected president or vice president”among other public positions.

This was approved in 1868after the civil war, with the aim of preventing the southern rebels of the Confederacy who betrayed the Magna Carta from returning to power.

In an unprecedented ruling, the Colorado Justice determined, in December 2023, that the 14th Amendment disqualifies the Republican for the “insurrection” of the 2021 Capitol assaultwhen a horde of Trumpists attacked Congress to try to stop the ratification of Bien's victory.

Donald Trump said that they persecute him like Navalny.

Under the same argument, Maine election authorities also expelled Trump from the primaries.

But these two decisions were put on hold because Colorado's decision was appealed to the United States Supreme Court, which has yet to make a decision on the matter.

The hearing before the Supreme Court was held on February 8 and in it the judges expressed reluctance about the implications that it could have at the national level for the November elections, given that they must wait for the validation of the state of Colorado's decision to eliminate to Trump.

Both the progressive justices—such as Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan—and the more conservative ones—among them the president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts—suggested in their interventions the idea that the individual states interpret a candidate's constitutional eligibility for national office.

Trump is the favorite in the Republican nomination and is expected to face President Joe Biden again, the Democratic candidate, in the presidential elections to be held on November 5.

EFE

