Ohio.- “I have never seen someone bend like that,” said the former president of the United States donald trump on Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) during a public event in Ohio held on Saturday April 23.

The Republican assured that he threatened AMLO with the application of tariffs on imports to Mexico in order to achieve a “free” military deployment of soldiers, this, to contain illegal migration on their common border.

Donald Trump claimed that López Obrador laughed when he told him about the soldiers and replied: “for free? Why would we do that?”, to which he threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on the transportation of products from the USA to our country

“Thereafter (AMLO) looked at me and said: ‘sir: it would be an honor to have 28,000 soldiers on the border! It would be an honor to have ‘Stay in Mexico’! We want to have ‘Stay in Mexico!'” said the American.

But not everything said by the former president was bad, since according to his words he likes him and considers the founder of Morena pleasant regardless of whether he has leftist tendencies.

“He is one of the socialists that I like,” he stressed at the public event held in Ohio.

All of the above was said by Donald Trump while highlighting his administration in the White House, specifically he spoke about the construction of almost 500 miles of border wall, one of his main projects.