The very first Dutch ‘Duck’ was free with subscribers of women’s magazine on October 25, 1952 Margaret in the bus, ‘a very strong piece of marketing’ according to Felderhof. “At that time, the magazine man knew all the residential areas like the back of his hand and gave the first Duck away in houses where children lived. The subscribers would then present themselves.” And they did. Donald became even more popular here than in hometown USA. “Americans liked the more heroic Mickey, Europe fell for the anti-hero.” In the 1980s, the magazine peaked with no fewer than 400,000 subscribers; now half of that is left. “We have a lot of competition: YouTube, TikTok, games. Yet we are na Dragonfly still the biggest.”