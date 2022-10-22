Verstappen has to surrender the title, because they cheated.

Max Verstappen recently won his second world title. Unlike 2021, that was extreme er, not exciting. Almost an anti-climax. Like a waiter with mustard after the meal, Johnny Herbert came to tell us that Verstappen is champion.

Doesn’t matter: champion is champion. So for the second time now. But that first championship still has a little bit of a blemish, according to some media.

Here in the Netherlands we get very little of that, because we are all huge Verstappen fans. Internationally, people seem to see it differently. Of course, in many cases it concerns British media, which, just like the Dutch, have their own preferences.

‘Verstappen has to hand in his title’

In this case we would like to draw your attention to an article by The Drive. They say that Verstappen has to hand in his title. Of course, it’s all about the budget ceiling. That is broken. Last year was the first year that we drove with a budget cap. The audit round has now been completed. Eight teams have behaved exemplary, Aston Martin has made some administrative errors and Red Bull has exceeded it. You will all know that.

According to The Drive, it is untenable to let Verstappen keep his title. Not only because of the controversial ending, but also because the rules are the rules. Because, they outline, if Red Bull gets away with a fine, it will set a precedent for other teams.

You can get away with it, so you have to do it. Formula 1 teams will always push the boundaries of the rules, which is inherent in the sport. If it turns out that with a few million in fines you can spend a few million extra, then the rich teams will certainly do that in the future.

Should Red Bull admit wrongdoing?

Now the FIA ​​has offered Red Bull to admit they are wrong. If Red Bull accepts that offer, they will plead guilty and receive a reprimand. What that will be is not yet known, but they will just keep their points for 2021 and 2022. The Drive states that that is far too mild. It would imply that you can benefit now and only have to pay later.

Also in Spain, at marcait is argued that decreasing points – and thus the championship – is the only possible solution to be able to take the budget cap seriously.

What do you think?

Of course, we look at everything through orange glasses. But let’s reverse the roles. Suppose Max Verstappen lost the championship in the last lap because Hamilton was again lucky with a decision by the race management and that it would later turn out that Mercedes had spent too much money. How would we react then? Precisely.

So hence a variation on the reader’s question (sorry @nicolasrnext time you can do it). Should Verstappen give up his title? Or perhaps more specifically, which penalty for Red Bull do you think is appropriate for exceeding the budget cap? Let us know in the comments! The best submission is allowed @wouter treat yourself to stuffed cookies!

