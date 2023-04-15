The last wills of Doña Sardina returned this Friday night not to leave a puppet with a head, as is customary, although this time in a different setting than usual. The funeral procession, escorted as always by the iconic hachoneros, had to turn to the right -instead of to the left- when they reached the Martínez Tornel square, to end at the Almudí Palace. It was from one of the windows from which Doña Sardina, personified by the journalist Carmen María Conesa, sarcastically explained the reason for her unexpected transfer.

“The Testament has moved, because of the pavement and it turns out that the Glorieta, from the fuss that is taking place there, has had some cracks that threaten its collapse,” he commented, finding part of the cause of this problem in the convulsed legislature. that the Consistory has lived and that now it is coming to an end. In fact, he did not hesitate to ask that the programs that are presented to the next appointment at the polls “include good reasons and a little less fanfare” and promises to be broken, which sound like “electoral music.” Among these, he did not avoid referring to the tram, with which “we will be able to reach the moon”, nor to the mobility plan that, in the absence of the announced deterrents, will bring “thousands of places ‘to’ be able to park”.

In relation to these works, Doña Sardina could not help but remember the large number of trees that had disappeared as a result of the construction work on the new bus and bicycle lanes, felled at the hands of “so many chainsaws and so many ‘motoserranos'”, so that , “wherever they pass, the grass becomes dry land for us.” He also lamented the state of conservation of the facade of the Murcia Cathedral or the San Esteban site and agreed on several regional problems to be resolved, such as the situation of the Mar Menor and the Bay of Portmán or the cut of the Tagus-Segura Transfer, which, in conjunction with the aforementioned mobility plan, “may give rise to a pedestrian Segura”.

“And to those who come by AVE I ask for patience, because half of Spain travels, in another half it stops and on top of that each ticket costs an eye of the face”, the beloved blue fish did not deprive himself of blurting out, turning his critical gaze to High-speed rail services arranged for the capital of Segura. However, despite so many loose ends to tie up, Doña Sardina showed pride in Murcia, and if Sabina, in ‘Let’s say I’m talking about Madrid’, asked that when death comes to visit him, they take him to the south where he was born, the illustrious being scraped asked his heirs to take care of “this wonderful land”, which is fashionable due to its triumphs in sports -and if not, look at ‘Carlitos’ Alcaraz-, the business world, music, cinema, science, art and «even on the net, and if not, ask Xuso Jones or TheGrefg». And regarding the mockery about the Murcian accent, she invited the presenter David Broncano to “stop bothering us and come meet us.” “Long live the Burial of the Sardine and long live Murcia!” he yelled himself to finish. He only has a few hours left to succumb to the funniest burial of all known.