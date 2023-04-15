BRASILIA (Reuters) – The government proposed on Friday a fiscal target of zero deficit for the central government’s accounts in 2024 in a project sent to Congress, but conditioned the release of 172 billion reais in expenses to the approval of the new fiscal framework.

According to the Ministry of Planning, the project provides permission for the 2024 Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) to provide for primary spending in excess of the spending ceiling, but subject to the approval of the new fiscal framework.

“This authorization will enable the recomposition and execution of priority public policies for the country, the functioning of the machine and the Union’s investment”, he said.

The numbers are part of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) project for 2023, which brings the premises for formulating next year’s Budget.

Central government accounts include National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank results. The data does not include government spending on public debt interest.

The minimum wage expected for January 2024 was estimated in the LDO at 1,389 reais – the value today is at 1,302 reais, but there is a forecast for an additional increase to 1,320 in May of this year. The level can be changed until the end of the year.

(By Bernardo Caram)