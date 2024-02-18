This weekend we commemorateHe prayed for the birth of Vicente Fernández, one of the great icons of Mexican music; The Patriarch of the Fernández Dynasty would have turned 84 years old. Being a special date, in his grave located within the Los Tres Potrillos Ranchin Tlajomulco de Zúñuga, state of Jalisco, Mexico, A life was held to celebrate the life and legacy of “El Charro de Huentitán”in which His widow, Doña Cuquita, his eldest son Vicente Jr., his grandson Alex Fernández and other relatives were present..

In a brief interview with Gabriela La Ociosa, moments before the mass, Mrs. María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñorbetter known as Dona Cuquita, 77 years old, said that it was the first thing she did on the day of commemorating the birth of her husband Vicente Fernández. “I played the mañanitas for him, I sang them to him, I played his rosary in the morning, I prayed it to him and now I am here with him for her anniversary mass.”

Prior to the mass in the chapel where the tomb of “The King” of Mexican music is located, several fans, accompanied by a mariachi, sang the traditional mañanitas to Vicente Fernández. Given this, Doña Cuquita made a request to the followers“thanks to all the fans who sang 'Las mañanitas', I join them and continue singing it every day, not just on their anniversary.”

Vicente Fernández was one of the great singers of Mexican music.

The grave of Vicente Fernandez It was decorated with many white flowers and balloons of the same color. “It's been two years since you left and here, we all still miss you, I love you boss, a kiss and a hug to heaven, I can already imagine the party you must bring there. Happy birthday, dad!” he wrote in his social networks Alejandro Fernández, “El Potrillo”, who could not attend mass for his father's birth.

It is worth remembering that after four months hospitalized in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Vicente Fernández died at the age of 81, on December 12, 2021, due to multiple organ failure as a result of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, causing muscle weakness, loss of balance and paralysis). He was buried at his Rancho Los Tres Potrillos.

